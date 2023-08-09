In May, James and Elli Carniglia began opening Half Moon Bay High School’s skating rink for the public. At first they thought that they’d just open the rink until the end of May, but participants enjoyed themselves so much that an additional four families volunteered to help close and open the rink.

“My son plays in the roller hockey league and loves skating,” said James Carniglia, one of the creators of the event, in an email to the Review. “I didn’t understand why they didn’t open the rink up to anyone for simply skating. I asked the league and they were open to the idea of my wife and I opening the rink for a family skate night. The league had no issue, so my wife and I made the fliers and crossed our fingers.”

