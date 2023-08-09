In May, James and Elli Carniglia began opening Half Moon Bay High School’s skating rink for the public. At first they thought that they’d just open the rink until the end of May, but participants enjoyed themselves so much that an additional four families volunteered to help close and open the rink.
“My son plays in the roller hockey league and loves skating,” said James Carniglia, one of the creators of the event, in an email to the Review. “I didn’t understand why they didn’t open the rink up to anyone for simply skating. I asked the league and they were open to the idea of my wife and I opening the rink for a family skate night. The league had no issue, so my wife and I made the fliers and crossed our fingers.”
Since then, he reports that between 15 to 30 participants show up every Saturday. People play music through portable speakers and bring snacks and drinks to sell. For now, they ask that people bring their own skates, but there are plans to gather donations of used skates and safety gear for lending out during the skate nights to make it more accessible.
“This is the first year, so there isn’t a precedent, but there is a lot of interest in keeping it going as long as possible. ” says James Carniglia.
Participants say they appreciate the multigenerational nature of an evening at the skate rink. Some participants said they particularly like that there is something wholesome for the whole family to do together.
that it’s great to see how some of the kids who have come each week have
gotten so much better at skating over the course of the summer. Because of Saturday Night Skates, several kids have joined the local hockey league who otherwise wouldn’t have.
to see,” said Leah Murray, another volunteer. “We have all loved it so much that we are hoping to continue through the month of October.”
Carniglia closed off his email noting, “I love people watching. Seeing kids learn to skate over two to three Saturdays is awesome. You also see couples holding hands and skating, which is magical. You also see some amazing skaters come and show off their skills. It really is a sight to see.”
Roll on over at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Half Moon Bay High School’s skating rink, 1 Lewis Foster Drive, to participate.
