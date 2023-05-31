San Gregorio’s Alexa Couto ended her high school softball career on Saturday. It wasn’t the way the Notre Dame-Belmont senior catcher wanted to go out, but nobody could fault her lack of effort.
Early in the third inning, with Couto’s Tigers down by one run in the Central Coast Section Division V softball championship, Couto attempted to steal second base. She was tagged out hard, much harder than usual, on her calf by the second baseman. The blow stung, and Couto needed help getting off the field. The team captain sat in the dugout recuperating for two innings.
She limped back into the lineup in the fifth inning with the Tigers down 7-0, garnering applause from the Notre Dame crowd. But North Salinas got Couto to pop out to right and kept the rest of the team in check for most of the game. In the seventh inning, down 8-1, Couto was hit by a pitch in the leg, which brought in a run with the bases loaded.
The Tigers ultimately fell well short of North Salinas High School, which won 8-2 and outhit Notre Dame, 13-2. It ended a solid postseason tournament for Notre Dame, which bested No. 1 Leland High School, 5-0, three days before in the semifinals.
“At Notre Dame, we talk about empowering women to use their voice and be proud,” said Notre Dame assistant coach Shelly Alifano. “I think over the four years she really learned that.”
It’s not the end of the line for the 18-year-old San Gregorio resident. She committed to play softball at Concordia University Irvine where she’ll study nursing. However, seeing her team fall behind while she sat in the dugout didn’t sit well with the senior.
“I probably shouldn’t have gone in, but since this is my last game I felt like I had to go in. And I really wanted to,” she said.
It was in Half Moon Bay where Couto developed a love of sports. Little League baseball and youth softball were popular. She played basketball, volleyball and did track and field when she attended Cunha Intermediate School for a year. But upon enrolling in high school, she dropped all the other sports behind to focus on softball. She went to Notre Dame not because of softball, but for academics. She credits her confidence in the field to her success in the classroom.
“All the teachers care, and they really encourage us to speak up,” Couto said. “I really feel like I found my voice at Notre Dame.”
As her voice and leadership developed, so did her play on the field. Last year during her junior season Couto was voted by more than 1,000 fans as Scorebook Live’s top CCS softball player. She hit .492 with eight homers, 17 total extra-base hits, 31 RBIs, and a huge OPS of 1.679 that year. She had to be vocal as a catcher, a position that demands leadership. Alifano noted that Couto “left her heart and soul” on the field in her desire to play at the collegiate level.
“My coaches would yell at me to talk to them,” Couto said. “It was because I wasn’t confident enough. Once I found my voice, everything fell into place.”
Softball, like baseball, is a game of failure. Getting a hit 30 percent of the time sends players to the Hall of Fame. It’s the chase of the rare good moments that keeps Couto coming back. But she wouldn’t be chasing at all if it weren’t for her mother, Kate, who watched from the stands during Saturday’s game.
“She’s been my No. 1 supporter the whole way through,” she said. “Pushing me to wake up a little early, like today, to get extra swings in. She really pushes me, and I wouldn’t be playing college softball without her. I owe it all to her.”
