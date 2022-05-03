Rivals Terra Nova, HMB face off in final regular season match
Rivals Terra Nova and Half Moon Bay high schools faced off on a bright but windy day on Thursday at the Half Moon Bay Golf Links for the final match of the regular season.
The match was close, ending with the Cougars falling to the Tigers, 304-237. Half Moon Bay finished the season tied for first place with Mills High School in the Ocean Division of the Peninsula Athletic League.
“The team overall started off not bad, and finished strong,” said Cougars head coach Arron Paulino in an email to the Review. “We had started off with players that have never played golf regularly and showed up to practice looking to improve as the weeks went by. Our team had lots of fun this season and looks to continue this success next season.”
Two Cougars made the playoffs: Julio Rodriguez, a senior, and junior Ransom Lewis. The playoffs took place earlier this week at Half Moon Bay Golf Links, but results were not available before the print deadline. — Emma Spaeth
