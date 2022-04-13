Coastside Football and Cheer are anticipating another season, and have opened registration for this fall. Sign up before May 1 for an early bird discount.
Registration is open for ages 8 through 14 and closes on June 1. The season will start on Aug. 1 and run through November. For football, registration is $325. For cheer, registration is $250, plus the uniform cost of $250.
For more information and to register, visit coastsidefootball.org.
