The Half Moon Bay Horseshoe Club hosted a pair of tournaments the weekend of Aug. 10 and 11. The Joe Sciarra Tournament and the Glen O’Brien Doubles Tournament were both held at Smith Field.
On Aug. 10, Pat McGowan, of Half Moon Bay, held off Dave Lane of the Vallejo club in Group One. Ed Moore, of San Jose, won Group Two and Gina Cyr, of Sonoma, was second.
A day later, Gino Rinaldi and Tony Rinaldi, a father and son from San Francisco, won Group One of the doubles tourney. Brothers Brian and Russell Zelmar, of San Jose, finished second.
The next locally hosted tournament will be the Northern California Horseshoe Pitchers Association doubles tournaments on Sept. 21.
