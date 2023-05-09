HMBHS swimming vs Westmoor 2023

Half Moon Bay High School’s Dedon Prince in the water at a meet against Westmoor this season. The talented swimmer set a number of Cougar records in the pool this year.

 Jennie Book

There is a buzz around the Half Moon Bay High School pool this spring as swimmers take note of a half-dozen new school records — all set by Dedon Prince.

Over the last two seasons, Prince set records in the 50-meter freestyle (21.73), 100 free (48.92), 200 free (1:43.76), 500 free (4:44.81), 100 backstroke (55.48), and 100 breaststroke (1:03.72).

