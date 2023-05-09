There is a buzz around the Half Moon Bay High School pool this spring as swimmers take note of a half-dozen new school records — all set by Dedon Prince.
Over the last two seasons, Prince set records in the 50-meter freestyle (21.73), 100 free (48.92), 200 free (1:43.76), 500 free (4:44.81), 100 backstroke (55.48), and 100 breaststroke (1:03.72).
“Dedon is a remarkably talented athlete,” said swim coach Melina Gold in an email. She noted that two of those records, the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, were both set at the Peninsula Athletic League Championships on April 29. He previously held the 500 freestyle record and managed to best it by 28 seconds this year.
“It has been delightful to coach Dedon, as he consistently demonstrated an elite-class style of training and dedication to the sport of swimming,” she said.
