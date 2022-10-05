Saturday
Saturday
Juniors
Creekside 31
Half Moon Bay 26
The 12-and-under Cougars traveled to San Jose and lost in the last seconds to the Warriors.
The Cougars battled back after being down 25-12 in the fourth quarter to take the lead, 26-25, with four minutes left. However, a deep pass by the Creekside quarterback on fourth down and a short run into the end zone by their running back on the last play of the game won the game for the home team.
Joedoln Flores led the Cougars again on both sides of the ball. He rushed for over 120 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also led the team in tackles. Chester Collins recovered a fumble into the end zone for a touchdown. Placekicker Anthony Frediani made an extra point after touchdown.
The team’s last home game is Saturday against San Francisco.
