Adam Piccolotti

Adam Piccolotti, on the mat, had his hands full on Saturday as he lost to Mansour Barnaoui in a lightweight mixed martial arts contest in Milan, Italy.

 Photo courtesy Bellator MMA

Half Moon Bay’s Adam Piccolotti has an eye for the big stage. Last week, the 34-year-old’s journey as a professional mixed martial arts fighter took him overseas to Milan, Italy, where he lost in the main event in the lightweight division of Bellator 287. 

He went down after two rounds to Mansour Barnaoui, a French fighter

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

