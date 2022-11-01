Half Moon Bay’s Adam Piccolotti has an eye for the big stage. Last week, the 34-year-old’s journey as a professional mixed martial arts fighter took him overseas to Milan, Italy, where he lost in the main event in the lightweight division of Bellator 287.
He went down after two rounds to Mansour Barnaoui, a French fighter
making his Bellator debut after three years outside the ring. According to media reports, the 30-year-old Barnaoui made quick work of Piccolotti, forcing him to tap out of a rear-naked choke with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the second round.
Barnaoui (20-4) won his eighth consecutive fight and first since February 2019. Piccolotti, who trains at Raul Castillo’s Martial Arts gym in Half Moon Bay, is 13-5 and has flip-flopped wins and losses in these last six fights. His last win was a unanimous decision against Georgi Karakhanyan in February 2022.
(0) comments
