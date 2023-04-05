Adam Piccolotti's last fight was a dud. Far away in Milan, Italy, the Half Moon Bay fighter tapped out in the second round. But last week, in Southern California, Piccolotti ensured that wouldn’t happen again. 

Piccolotti, 34, reversed course when he dispatched Mandel Nallo with a rear-naked choke hold with 4:26 left in the third round during Bellator 293, which took place at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula on Friday. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories