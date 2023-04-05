Adam Piccolotti's last fight was a dud. Far away in Milan, Italy, the Half Moon Bay fighter tapped out in the second round. But last week, in Southern California, Piccolotti ensured that wouldn’t happen again.
Piccolotti, 34, reversed course when he dispatched Mandel Nallo with a rear-naked choke hold with 4:26 left in the third round during Bellator 293, which took place at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula on Friday.
“A lot of things in my head going into that fight,” Piccolotti told reporters after the fight. “I had a, to be honest, piss-poor performance last time out. I just had my firstborn. There’s a lot of things leading into that last fight that really affected me.”
Piccolotti explained he was adamant about not leaving results in the hands of the judges and wanted his ability to speak for itself.
“I know I’m one of the best grapplers in the world,” he said. “My striking is right there at this point. I knew if I go in there, put my stuff together, stay busy, I could definitely get the finish.”
Piccolotti’s professional fighting record stands at 14-5 overall and 10-5 in Bellator. Of his 14 wins, seven have come from submission, five by decision, and two from knockouts.
