The Pescadero girls varsity basketball team had one of its best games in years on Thursday, winning by two points in the final moments.
Tied in the final minute at 29 a piece, the Vikings took down team Jewish Community, 31-29, on Senior Night.
Emilia Corona was the team’s leading scorer with 12 points. Joanna Corona had 10 points and Stephanie Jimenez had 6. Senior Paola Vazquez applied full-court pressure causing the other team to turn over the ball several times.
The week before, Pescadero lost by 15 to Jewish Community. This time, however, the Vikings came out ready to play.
Coach Charlea Binford was glad to see her team go after loose balls, apply full-court pressure and handle their emotions throughout the competitive game. When Jewish Community drove to the hoop with the tie at 29 and less than a minute remaining, senior Deisi Bernardino contested the layup and got the ball to Joanna Corona, who was fouled and then nailed both free throws.
— from staff reports
Surf team wins at Pleasure Point
On a day that included a 40-minute fog delay at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz, the Half Moon Bay High School surf team ushered in the sun with an impressive 64-40 team victory over Marin.
Dayton Lindsey and Dedon Prince finished second and third in the longboard final.
Lindsey started the day off by winning his first shortboard heat, and he and Prince both surfed their way into the semifinals. In the alternate rounds, Vance Islander competed in his first contest and got third in his longboard heat and advanced to the next round.
On the girls’ side, the longboard trio Tessa DaRoza, Ella Catalano-Dockins and Maddie Hauscarriague swept the first three advancing spots. Sydney McGuirk surfed impressively and advanced in both shortboard and longboard heats while Kay Hildebrand just missed out on advancing in both.
In the girls shortboard semis, only Hauscarriague made it through to the final where she finished in fifth place. In girls longboard, DaRoza was the lone finalist finishing in fourth place. The team will surf in their final league meet of the season at Steamer Lane on Feb. 22.
— from staff reports
