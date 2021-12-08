For a school without a football team, Hoop Dreams serves as a de facto homecoming of sorts at Pescadero High School.
The whole school came out on Thursday morning to support the basketball teams in the annual tournament for small schools. Classmates made signs for the players, and the stands were lively with cheers from students wearing Viking helmets.
“It’s nice when people cheer you on,” said team captain Joanna Corona. “It brings up the energy and makes you feel more confident.”
The event is completely organized by the students. They hand-painted signs for their sponsors, sold popcorn, managed the scoreboard and took game statistics. The event is also a fundraiser for the school and money raised goes to student programs from classes to a trip to Washington, D.C.
“It’s a whole school event but really it’s the whole community,” said girls head coach Charlea Binford.
The Vikings girls team kicked off the tournament against Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School. The Vikings got off to a quick lead and were up, 22-10, at the half. Erika Gomez forced numerous turnovers in the third quarter and Pescadero played strong defense. Corona led the offense in the 44-26 victory. She had 25 points and Lupita Ramirez contributed 10 points.
“We’ve always been a really strong defensive team and we’re keeping up with that,” Binford. “We put a lot of pressure on other teams. If we can prevent them from getting a second or third shot attempt, we’re going to be a really hard team to beat.”
The girls took on Pacific Bay Christian School on the second day of the tournament but fell in a close, 39-33 contest. Corona scored 9 points and Faviola Rivera put up 11.
“We’re a strong defensive team but we need to work on our shooting,” said team captain Gomez.
On Saturday the Vikings played Making Waves Academy and the nail-biter 39-37 victory secured the girls a third-place finish in the tournament, their best ever. Corona scored 14 points, Ramirez finished with 10 points and Rivera contributed 14.
“Hoop Dreams gives these smaller schools a chance to play competitive games,” said Binford. “It’s amazing. It takes the entire school to put this on and it’s the highlight of our year. There was a hole missing in our hearts last year, so this is big.”
Of the 83 students at Pescadero High School, 32 play basketball.
The Pescadero High School boys team fought hard in Thursday's matchup against Contra Costa Christian School but failed to pull ahead and lost, 57-30. Noah McCellon scored 9 points and Nolan Neidig scored 8.
“We kept our spirits up all the way through but at the end we lost confidence,” said Oscar Ortega. “I think all the way through, though, we stuck with the ball and we kept going. We gave it our best.”
The Vikings played again on Saturday but fell to Archbishop Hanna High School, 51-41. Juan Corona scored 8 points, McCellon scored 11, Jay Alsadir scored 7 and Ortega scored 11.
“The tournament is good for the kids and it’s something they look forward to,” said boys head coach Richard Costello. “The competition is pretty close, but sometimes you have your good days and sometimes you have your bad days. Each game is a building block for our team and I see a lot of positives for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.