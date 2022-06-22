As part of the Safe Routes to School initiative, more than a dozen Pescadero students have taken on the challenge of tuning and fixing bicycles that community members donated to the school.
The “Free Wheels” program operates around the motto, “Fix it, keep it,” and provides students resources to repair old bicycles with the incentive for students to keep them afterward.
“Everything is relatively inaccessible on the Coastside, specifically here,” said Ash Colin, La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District COVID-19 director. “So as far as the students being able to get out and cover a good amount of distance just to be able to hang out with their friends or to the various types of natural resources, transportation is super limited. By empowering them in regards to teaching them how to fix and maintain a bike, and how to ride safely on the roads, it really gives them the power to be able to transport themselves to wherever they need to go.”
The program, which met Wednesdays after school, was just the beginning of the bike program in Pescadero. It also recently received a grant from the nonprofit Outride, to buy 25 new bikes to be used on campus as part of the physical education program.
Colin said the Free Wheels program was a way of building some momentum around these new bikes, but also a way for kids to have bikes to use to get around town safely.
“The students have really taken initiative with it,” said Colin. “They’ve done everything from learning to change a tire, learning to replace brake lines, how to lubricate chains …”
All students performed well in the program, even those with particular challenges.
“A couple of them who were super shy, very quiet, very reserved, really embraced the program, and not only learned how to ride a bike, but fixed up multiple bikes on their own and really took an ambitious perspective to it,” said Colin. “It really gave students the opportunity to be able to shine in different ways. There was a lot of room to be hands on and bring a sense of completion.”
Scrub Jay Cycles in Pescadero also provided a lot of support to get this program off the ground, doing bicycle mechanics workshops with students and helping get the kids excited about cycling.
“Part of all this is building momentum toward getting the students to move forward and ride to the beach, the marsh and the local mountain biking trails in the area, really just giving them that greater exposure to these outdoor recreational activities,” said Colin.
Colin added that the district is still looking for bike donations, with minor repairs needed, to continue the program next year. He can be contacted about donations at acolin@lhpusd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.