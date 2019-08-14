With youth sports participation growing on the South Coast, Pescadero Middle and High School is looking to fill paid coaching positions for many sports programs. The immediate needs for upcoming fall sports include middle school volleyball and cross-country, and junior varsity volleyball at the high school.
Pescadero Athletic Director Charlea Binford said the school has a growing athletic environment and that there are more students and sports available than there are coaches. Although the school is small and in a rural community, it’s a great opportunity to work with and develop kids through sports, she said.
“Our coaching positions are really good for young people who are passionate about sports, thinking about being coaches,” Binford said. “It’s a great in, for a first experience. We’ve got great kids here. The athletic environment is increasing every year.”
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license to drive school vans, and undergo a background check. Middle school seasons tend to last six to seven weeks with practices three days a week, and eight games in the season. High school sports are extensive, with practices five days a week, but with higher pay.
“Our numbers have increased drastically for sports’ sign-ups,” Binford said. “There’s this great wave and energy about sports, which means we have more teams than ever before.”
To learn more or apply, email Binford at cbinford@lhpusd.com or call 879-0274.
