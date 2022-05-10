One word to describe the new 0.42-mile track at Pescadero High School is “serene.” Walking around it, you can hear the birds chirping, cows mooing and smell the freshly cut grass. It’s a quintessentially South Coast scene.
The dirt track weaves around the existing soccer field behind the school where runners and walkers will occasionally be sheltered from the sun by the groves of trees.
This track marks another big first for the school which has never had a track or track and field team.
“This is just a freaking win for us,” said Charlea Binford, Pescadero High School athletic director. The track and track team were all Binford’s idea, but didn’t come to fruition without the help of the community.
“Rob (Skinner) and I play poker on Fridays, and one Friday I was taking all his money, and I was like, ‘Rob, I’m a track coach without a track right now,’” said Binford. “Immediately he got serious and said, ‘You should call me tomorrow.’ I just knew he meant something, so I called him.”
Skinner was inspired by the idea and wanted to help make it happen. He connected Binford with his son, Jason Skinner, founder and president of Bay Area Custom Homes.
“I was worried his dad signed him up for something he didn’t want to do, but he was enthusiastic about helping us,” said Binford.
On his mom's side, Jason Skinner’s family has been in Pescadero for four generations.
“My daughter went to school here, my aunts and uncles, my grandfather,” he said.
He joked that they all got “PHDs” or “Pescadero High diplomas.”
“I grew up here and love being a part of the community and just working here to help the kids out,” Skinner said. “They don’t have as many opportunities as a lot of schools have. Pescadero is a massive, huge area with thousands of acres, but there’s not as much tax revenue as you’d get, say, in Palo Alto or something. They don’t have the funding that normally a lot of the schools might, so the community all helps a little bit.
“We can get a lot of things done, and I’m not the first,” he said.
It took Jason and Rob Skinner three days to complete the track. First, they cut out the grass to form the track, then laid the dirt before going over it with construction equipment to flatten the track.
Jimmy Baker contributed all the materials and Dennis Souza Jr. also donated equipment and time to the project. Bay Area Custom Homes donated track uniforms for the team.
The track athletes have already competed in two track meets. For the first meet Binford only brought three runners to compete, but things are looking bright for the team.
For freshman Larry Markegard, that was his first meet, and he finished third in shot put and tied for fifth in the long jump, having never done either.
“He’s going to be top-notch,” said Binford.
For the second meet, Pescadero had eight kids participate, and next year Binford wants to field a full-blown team. She also wants to invest in hurdles.
The track isn’t just for the team though. Binford said she also hopes it will be a place for the community to come run and get off the roads where they risk running-related injuries and are endangered by cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.