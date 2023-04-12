After leading his team to a thrilling run in the state championships, Half Moon Bay boys varsity basketball coach John Parsons was named the Division IV Coach of the Year by CalHiSports.com last week.
The Cougars finished the 2022-23 season 21-11, but it’s the last five games fans won’t soon forget. After a gut-punch loss to The King’s Academy in the Central Coast Section Division IV championship, the Cougars played thrilling basketball over the next week. The No. 10 seed in the CIF State Boys Basketball Championships (out of 16 Northern California teams), Half Moon Bay won four road games, all as the underdog, before reaching the final against No. 1 Valencia High School in Sacramento in early March. The Cougars ultimately fell, 89-59.
