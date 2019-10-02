  1. Home
The Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team will serve its annual pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. during the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 19 and 20. Breakfast will be served at the City Hall parking lot, just across the street from Mac Dutra Plaza.

The breakfast includes all-you-can-eat buttermilk and pumpkin pancakes, three sausages, orange juice and coffee.

Front-of-the-line tickets cost $13 online at hmbcougarboosters.org. They can also be purchased directly from a high school basketball player. Day-of tickets are $15 and all proceeds go directly to support the boys basketball programs at Half Moon Bay High School.

