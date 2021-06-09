Five-year-old Bryson Onu, who trains at Raul Castillo Martial Arts Studio in Half Moon Bay, fought his way to a bronze medal in the Jiu-Jitsu World League tournament in Southern California the weekend of May 29-31. He won three of his four matches.
David Grant (blue belt) and Gio Del Valle (brown belt) also train at Raul Castillo Martial Arts Studio and they, too, competed in the tournament.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.