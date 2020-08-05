On the southern slopes of Mount Shasta, two Nishkian brothers navigated their bikes down a series up dirt tracks, jumps and steep terrain.
Parker and Preston Nishkian, sons of Half Moon Bay Bike Works owner Kris Nishkian, both placed well in their respective categories in Round 2 of the California Enduro Series at the Mount Shasta Ski Park on July 19. The series hosts statewide mountain bike races open to world-class professionals and amateur riders.
Parker Nishkian won the Expert Boys Under-18 division in a total of 21 minutes, 29 seconds. He finished ahead of 12 other riders. Younger brother Preston took fourth in the Sport Boys, ages 12 to 15, in 22:34. The brothers were two of more than 300 riders competing on the slopes.
The featured divisions include professional men, women, juniors, beginners, masters and expert — which included men and women over 50.
The Nishkian brothers are regular riders on the Coastside. They’ve devoted a lot of time to biking and are committed to stepping up their game through sponsorship, coaching and training.
Both were recognized with other racers on the socially distanced podium. r
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.