Parker Nishkian Enduro Bike Race
Parker Nishkian navigates a jump at a recent California Enduro Series even on the slopes of Mount Shasta. Photo courtesy Len Tomberlin

On the southern slopes of Mount Shasta, two Nishkian brothers navigated their bikes down a series up dirt tracks, jumps and steep terrain.

Parker and Preston Nishkian, sons of Half Moon Bay Bike Works owner Kris Nishkian, both placed well in their respective categories in Round 2 of the California Enduro Series at the Mount Shasta Ski Park on July 19. The series hosts statewide mountain bike races open to world-class professionals and amateur riders.

Parker Nishkian won the Expert Boys Under-18 division in a total of 21 minutes, 29 seconds. He finished ahead of 12 other riders. Younger brother Preston took fourth in the Sport Boys, ages 12 to 15, in 22:34. The brothers were two of more than 300 riders competing on the slopes.

The featured divisions include professional men, women, juniors, beginners, masters and expert — which included men and women over 50.

The Nishkian brothers are regular riders on the Coastside. They’ve devoted a lot of time to biking and are committed to stepping up their game through sponsorship, coaching and training.

Both were recognized with other racers on the socially distanced podium. r

