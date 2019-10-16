For those looking to enjoy a scenic 13.1-mile race on the Coastside, the only opportunity is fast approaching. The 41st annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Run, organized by the Senior Coastsiders, is scheduled to take place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 20.
In addition to the 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races, Senior Coastsiders has added a half marathon to the choices.
All races will begin at Hatch Elementary School, with the half marathon kicking off the day at 7:15 a.m. That will be followed by the Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m., then the 10-kilometer race 15 minutes later, and the 5K start at 8:20 a.m. The course will be run mostly on the Coastal Trail and go north past Miramar and as far south as Redondo Beach Road. It has a cutoff time of 3.5 hours. Online registration is available at seniorcoastsiders.org, and all participants will receive a light breakfast, long-sleeved shirt, and a pumpkin.
Senior Coastsiders Program Manager Hope Atmore said there are nearly 100 people registered so far, and she expects the number to rise as race day approaches. She said, while the 10-kilometer race is shorter, the half marathon is still a manageable distance and provides beautiful ocean views for the majority of the race.
All proceeds from the Pumpkin Run support programs at Senior Coastsiders, which provides resources and opportunities for older adults and adults with disabilities living on the Coastside. Unlike previous years, Senior Coastsiders is offering packet pickup at the Main Street office prior to race day, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 16, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Atmore said the race is highly anticipated because it’s the only half marathon on the Coastside, as the annual Half in Half Moon Bay race is no longer taking place. Because it takes place during the popular Pumpkin Festival, the race is expected to draw a crowd of locals and visitors.
