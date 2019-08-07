Mavericks Swimming has hired Half Moon Bay local Jim Stretch as the new head coach while former coach Lauren Baeder moves on to teach physical education in Pacifica.
“Jim will be a great fit for the program. He’s someone who will really move the program forward,” said Baeder.
Stretch has a long history of involvement with Mavericks Swimming. Both of his children swam on the swim team, and Stretch has been the Mavericks meet director for the annual Sprint-O-Rama meet for several years. Stretch coached the Mavericks swim team until 2013 when he became the head coach of the Bulldog Swim Club in San Mateo.
While coaching the Bulldogs, Stretch grew the team from 25 members to almost 150 and from one Junior Olympic qualifier to 10 in 2019. While Stretch headed the Bulldog program, its Pacific Swimming Virtual Club Championship ranking moved up from 108th to 28th.
Stretch was also the Half Moon Bay High School varsity and junior varsity boys and junior varsity girls coach, leading them to PAL Ocean Division conference titles.
“Coach Jim is an incredibly talented coach, and Mavericks is so lucky to have him. This is a huge win for Mavericks and the Coastside swimming community as a whole,” said Heather Price, parent and Mavericks Swimming board member. “I’m looking forward to all the wonderful things in store for our swimmers.”
Stretch is excited to be back coaching Mavericks on the coast.
“My goals for the next 12 months are to grow overall participation and enrollment, then raise participation in sanctioned meets and then hopefully attend more championship meets,” said Stretch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.