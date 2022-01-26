On Jan. 16, the Coastside Composite mountain bike team participated in its first competitive event of 2022. Nine of the team's 15 riders raced in the TBF Mountain Bike Kickoff race at Granite Beach in Folsom Lake.
The course was a 6-mile loop combining fire road sections, uphill and downhill single track with some rocky areas, log crossings and even some water crossings. The youngest middle-school racers completed one loop. A few middle-schoolers and the high school racers completed two loops.
This event was a warm- up race for the official NorCal National Interscholastic Cycling Association season, which kicks off in February.
Mac Henry earned a podium spot with his third place in the U29 sport division and the event was valuable experience for all the competitors.
To learn more about NICA, visit nationalmtb.org. For more about the NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League go to norcalmtb.org, and to participate with the Coastside Composite mountain bike team reach out to the team at Coastside.Composite.MTB@gmail.com.
