Half Moon Bay middle school surf team defeated Twin Lakes, 57-36, in the final contest of the year in three- to five-foot conditions at The Hook in Santa Cruz over the first weekend in May. The victory secures a third place finish for the team this season.
Half Moon Bay swept the girls first round in both shortboard and longboard with solid performances by Amelia Mueller, Lola Weatherly, Lucy Collins, Phoenix Lopez-Mustille, Shea Lovato and Sydney Bolander.
In the boys team heats, Elias Smith and Connor Brown advanced out of the boys shortboard division. Smith made it through the fiercely contested boys shortboard semifinals, which saw some of the best surfing of the year. Smith finished fifth overall.
This contest marks the end of the 2020-2021 Santa Cruz Scholastic Surf League Season. Signups for next year will be in August 2021.
— from staff reports
