The Half Moon Bay High School wrestling program has historically been a force to be reckoned with, but the team has reached new heights with Taylor Micallef’s victory at the 2022 MidCals Classic, held at Gilroy High School, on Jan. 22 and 23.
The senior is the first female Cougar to win the tournament and the first Half Moon Bay wrestler to win it in 15 years.
“It feels really good because, once COVID hit, I was really nervous about how I was going to do my senior year and when it was going to start again,” said Micallef.
The MidCals Classic hosts the top teams from across the state and is considered the second-toughest high school tournament in California. Micallef not only won the tournament, but she pinned her final opponent, an undefeated wrestler from North Salinas.
“I’m really happy everything’s going really well because I was worried since I wasn’t able to practice (during COVID-19),” said Micallef.
Micallef has been wrestling since the fifth grade, and before that, she did jiujitsu.
“I kind of underestimated myself,” she said. “Wrestling and martial arts are like riding a bike and I just picked it right back up again. I was even stronger than I was before.”
Micallef is undefeated so far this season with a 14-0 record. She has won all four of the tournaments she has competed in, and in three of them she was named the tournaments most outstanding girls wrestler. Currently she is ranked No. 1 in her section in the 137-pound weight class and is in a position to compete for the Central Coast Section title and in the California Interscholastic Federation state tournament for the third time. The state tournament is later this month.
“I’m really trying to place at state,” said Micallef. “That’s my biggest goal this season. I’ve already been twice, so I kind of know what’s going to happen and how it works. I feel pretty prepared. I’ve really been putting in the extra work and training with the boys. The boys really push me.”
Head wrestling coach Ronnie Ekis hopes that Micallef will secure Half Moon Bay’s first girls Central Coast Section title in 15 years.
“She’s doing great,” said Ekis. “Her win at MidCals was huge and we’re hoping she will win CCS too.”
Senior Yessenia Covarrubias also competed at the MidCals tournament and finished in fourth place. Covarrubias has finished in the top four in every tournament she has competed in this year.
The varsity boys failed to pick up a medal in the tournament, but the wrestlers continued with their regular season, securing a victory over San Mateo on Thursday with a final score of 52-16. Following a loss in the 115-pound weight class, the Cougars collected four consecutive wins in the 122 through 147 weight classes. At 122 pounds, freshman Degan Lourenco secured a win, as did Tyler Whelen at 128 pounds. At 134 and 140, seniors Bo Volynsky-Krug and Jamil Droubi both contributed victories. The middle weights struggled with some losses, but the Cougars ended on a high note with wins to finish out the night. The final match for the varsity boys ended with a pin by Half Moon Bay High School freshman Daniel Soult, in his first match in the varsity lineup.
“There were some great matches tonight,” said Ekis. “They fought hard.”
For the girls, both senior Mikaela Sendino and freshman Chloe Manchester pinned their opponents. Franco Zilla finished out the night for the Cougars with a win for the junior varsity boys.
The junior varsity and varsity boys also competed at the Overfelt Classic over the weekend in San Jose.
Freshman Gabriel Ober, at 128 pounds, and senior Caleb Manchester, at 154 pounds, led the junior varsity team, both finishing with the highest placing for the Cougars, earning third-place medals.
Marcos Bautista led the varsity team with a third-place finish in the 162 weight class. Donovan Farnsworth finished in fifth place in the 154 class. Nico Mandujano earned sixth place in the 197 class and Volynsky-Krug avenged an early loss to win the consolation bracket.
Up next, the Cougars are on the road with a matchup against Burlingame High School at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
