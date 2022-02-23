Half Moon Bay High School’s Taylor Micallef is set to wrestle in the California Interscholastic Federation state championships in Bakersfield this week.
Micallef is the third seed at 137 pounds and will face off against Evelyn Garcia-Escobedo, of Sanger, in the opening round. Micallef is the champion of the Central Coast Section and won her weight at the MidCals in January.
The state tournament takes place Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. The wrestling begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
For updates, visit cifstate.org.
