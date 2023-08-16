A new face will take the plunge for the Mavericks Swimming Association next month. Sean Killion, a former Olympian and Bay Area resident, will take over as head coach for the Half Moon Bay-based club.
Various staffing changes over the past few years have resulted in increased turnover at the pool, but Killion says he is looking forward to the challenge.
“I'm not afraid of really anything at this point,” Killion said. “I don’t have these crazy expectations in terms of what (the program) will be. I have aspirations of what it potentially could be. … I need to spend some time in the program and I need to meet the athletes.”
Killion has been a swimmer since he was a child, and grew up playing baseball, basketball, soccer. At about 14 years old, Killion’s coach took him aside and told him if he committed to swimming he could be world-class.
“So I did,” Killion said. “I just turned everything else off, did the full-on training for the summer, and made my first Nationals when I was 14 in three events.
“When you go all in on something and it pays off, you’re motivated to want to keep it going,” he said.
After dominating high school swimming, Killion attended the University of California, Berkeley, on a full athletic scholarship. Moving from to the Bay Area was the ideal next step for Killion. Upon graduation, Killion swam in the 1992 Summer Olympics and simultaneously secured his first job outside of the pool as an assistant coach for Rutgers University swim teams.
After a lifetime of chlorinated air, however, Killion began looking outside of his world in the pool and toward his future.
“What I realized is I’d spent most of my time focused on swimming, and that I really needed to go do something different,” Killion said. “I made a deal with myself that I could try some other things.”
Those other things included sales and tech, which proved to be a natural transition from swimming in terms of basic foundation. The goal-oriented mindset of a salesman is similar to a that of a competitive swimmer. If you hit your number you reap the rewards.
“If you come up in that framework, in my opinion, it’s one of the things that can really set you up for success in school and life post swimming,” Killion said.
The young swimmers from the Coastside made Mavericks’ first impression on Killion while at his daughter’s swim meets.
“We would see these cool Mavericks parkas that you guys had, and think ‘That’s kind of a cool team, where is it? Oh, Half Moon Bay,’” Killion said. “That's how I knew about the program, just kind of seeing your team at meets in the Upper Peninsula club swimming scene.”
During COVID-19 Killion spent many days hiking and surfing along the Coastside, and grew to love the area. For Killion’s venture after sales, he had a feeling he would go back to what started it all.
“I think a lot of it was this lingering sense that (coaching) is something I should do at some point, and then it just kind of lined up to where from a career perspective,” Killion said. “I kind of feel like I hit the things that I wanted to achieve, and then now it’s maybe a new chapter.”
Timing and circumstance played a role in drawing him into the program.
“I just started looking around, ‘What are the programs in the area who might need help?’” Killion said. “And I literally just saw the job ad for head coach… The community seems very just in line with the way that I think.”
Killion looks at Mavericks Swimming like a family – one that he’ll have to find his place in over time. This updated version of Mavericks isn’t like a startup company, according to Killion, but closer to a restart.
“I want to be mindful of not putting out crazy goals too early because I think having coached, I don't think it's a good idea until you know where people are to set goals for them,” Killion said. “By the way, they’re not my goals. They should be the athlete's goals. I want to hear from the athletes. What do they want out of it?”
The overarching goals for Killion are connection and community, things he has grown to value during his time in the pool. The Half Moon Bay pool, while experiencing some aging over the years, has the structure to strengthen both the community and its swimmers under Killion’s leadership.
“You have what you need, in my opinion, to train athletes to be successful,” said Killion.
