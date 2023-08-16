The Mavericks Festival is back, and the celebration is expected to be bigger than ever. Surfers around the world can only hope that the waves will follow suit. 

For the past three years, the Mavericks Surf Awards have provided an alternative to the traditional one-day surf contest. Locals Chris Cuvelier and Jeff Clark missed the excitement of the contest and  sought a solution. Thus, the Mavericks Festival — a celebration of the break and those brave enough to take it on — was born.

