The Mavericks Festival is back, and the celebration is expected to be bigger than ever. Surfers around the world can only hope that the waves will follow suit.
For the past three years, the Mavericks Surf Awards have provided an alternative to the traditional one-day surf contest. Locals Chris Cuvelier and Jeff Clark missed the excitement of the contest and sought a solution. Thus, the Mavericks Festival — a celebration of the break and those brave enough to take it on — was born.
“Last year what we decided to do was to throw a festival at the beginning of the season,” Cuvelier said. “The whole concept really is that the festival kicks off the Mavericks Awards big wave season.”
This kickoff welcomed about 8,000 people to Pillar Point Harbor last October, but this year organizers expect that number to double in size. Cuvelier said that this year the festival has been expanded to two days.
After event costs, donations to local organizations, and prize money, the 2021 festival was not profitable. That doesn’t mean organizers were disappointed.
“Even though we lost money, we knew that we needed to invest in the community from an event standpoint,” Cuvelier said. “We spent a lot of money on a beautiful stage, bringing in some quality bands and we had a lot of people that were involved … There were some hard costs there.”
The festival has four main streams of income: sponsorship sales, merchandise, food sales and beverage sales. Admission is free, so organizers say investing in a mixture of local and larger sponsors is key to keeping the festival afloat while maintaining a local feel for attendees.
“We want to make sure that the businesses that are selling are making money, and then that we can take part of that revenue as well,” Cuvelier said.
This festival was not founded to rake in money, according to Mavericks pioneer Clark.
“That’s really not the main focus of putting on the Mavericks event,” Clark said. “It started out to showcase the best big wave surfers in California, because we couldn't get into the contests in Hawaii on the big wave scale.
“We created something here that is more underground, more community driven, and it costs a lot to put the staff together to create a community event like this,” Clark said. “When you talk about creating something like this, it does generate income, (but) you want to build it in such a way that it gives back to the community.”
The founders of the festival aim to donate between $20,000 to $30,000 to different nonprofit organizations after this year’s celebration, and generate about $50,000 in prize money for the Mavericks Surf Awards. Nonprofit beneficiaries include Sea Hugger, the Mavericks Festival’s environmental partner, and the Cabrillo Education Foundation. They hope to do this in part through increased paid parking at the harbor and nearby airport.
Operating out of Pillar Point Harbor for a two-day event requires insight one can only gain from experience, which is why some updates will be made from last year’s festivities. These changes include the increased parking, a published, concrete schedule, and signage up and down the coast directing attendees to the festivities.
“We really spent a lot of time talking with people at the harbor just saying, ‘Hey, what's a win-win?'” Cuvelier said. “The win is we want to get a lot of people down at the harbor. It's been pretty tough recently with foot traffic, and so I think everyone’s very excited to have the festival there again to bring a lot of people back down to the harbor.”
