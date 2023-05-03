Gathering of the tribe

A large crowd filled the outdoor area behind the San Benito House in downtown Half Moon Bay on Saturday to hear the announcement of the winners of the Mavericks Surf Awards. Photo courtesy Jack Sandler

Though it’s technically a competition, the results aren’t close. For the second straight year, San Francisco’s Bianca Valenti swept the podium for the women’s division at the Mavericks Awards, further cementing her status as the best woman to regularly surf the famous wave.

Valenti, 35, took home Biggest Wave, Ride of the Year, and Performer of the Year in front of a packed crowd outside San Benito House on Saturday. The third annual awards show organized by Mavericks pioneer Jeff Clark and local businessman Chris Cuvelier attracted about 400 people.

