Mark Foyer

Mark Foyer throws out the first pitch at the opening of the Half Moon Bay Girls Softball League in 2014. He was a constant presence at Coastside sporting events for many years.

 Photo courtesy Dan Paik

Mark Foyer has covered a lot of high school athletes in his time as a sportswriter. But he’s about to accomplish something few, if any, have ever done. He will be a member of two halls of fame. 

Foyer was inducted into the Half Moon Bay High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. Six years later, the longtime Half Moon Bay Review sportswriter will be inducted into the San Mateo High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories