Mark Foyer has covered a lot of high school athletes in his time as a sportswriter. But he’s about to accomplish something few, if any, have ever done. He will be a member of two halls of fame.
Foyer was inducted into the Half Moon Bay High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. Six years later, the longtime Half Moon Bay Review sportswriter will be inducted into the San Mateo High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Foyer, 61, is a member of the school’s 18th Hall of Fame class. Before he was a familiar face at Half
Moon Bay High School, “Scoop” graduated from San Mateo High School in
1980 and worked at the San Mateo Times starting in 1983.
San Mateo High School Athletic Director Jeff
constant “bright light with our Peninsula sports.” Foyer was briefly a member
of the San Mateo High School Hall of Fame Committee for about six
months but had to resign when he was hired by the Review in 1997. In addition to his coverage of San Mateo High School sports during his tenure with the San Mateo Times, Foyer is being recognized for his time as director of track and field and cross-country of the Peninsula Athletic League and helping organize Central Coast Section basketball tournaments.
“Doing Little League is a lot of work,” Foyer said. “It’s mountains and mountains of games. But it’s so special to write down the kids' names. Because then they’ll see their name in the paper and say ‘Mom! Dad! Look, I’m in the paper.’ They’ll make copies and send it off to Grandma or Grandpa.
After nearly two decades of covering the gambit of Coastside sporting events, Foyer was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a debilitating and life-threatening autoimmune disorder, in April 2015. The
disease left him comatose for eight weeks and then partially paralyzed. Eight years later, Foyer still requires medical attention at a nursing facility in Oakland. But after speaking with Foyer over Zoom, it’s clear his memory and wit are as sharp as ever.
He clearly recalls faces, moments and races from nearly a decade ago with clarity. He’s still passionate about track and field. Foyer had been a devout fan of the sport for most of his life and attended multiple world championships in Europe in the 2000s and various professional races in the U.S.
But there is still sadness in the situation. Foyer said he misses the Half Moon Bay community as well as his favorites like the Fourth of July parade, Little League’s Opening Day, and the Artichoke Invitational cross-country race.
Foyer often worked double duty on his sports beats, as a photographer as well as a scribe. He has received awards from the California Newspaper Publishers Association and the California Prep Sports Writers Association. In 2009 he received the CCS Distinguished Service Award for his unrelenting cross-country coverage.
On Saturday, Scheller and the Hall of Fame committee will host a virtual celebration with Foyer, who had no clue he would be honored by his alma mater.
“I don’t know how it happened,” he said. “I’m stunned to be in any hall of fame.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.