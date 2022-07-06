On a chance sunny day when the fog lifts, Coastsiders might see volleyball nets dotting the horizon at Half Moon Bay State Beach.
Thanks to the city of Half Moon Bay, the Half Moon Bay Beach Volleyball Club and Mavericks Beach Volleyball, anyone can join in on the fun with semi-permanent nets now available to the public in spring through late fall.
“There have never been public nets up in this location or any other beach from Pacifica all the way to Santa Cruz before now, as far as I know,” said Half Moon Bay Beach Volleyball Club head coach Mike Inglis in an email to the Review.
Montara State Beach used to have two posts in the sand some years back, but there were no permanent nets. You had to bring your own. Then the posts were washed away during a storm and never replaced. Inglis was talking to Lawrence Dudash, of Mavericks Beach Volleyball, who was one of the people who set the posts at Montara, about doing something similar at Kelly.
“He and I walked the beach and decided it could easily be done but would need a partnership with the city,” said Inglis. “We approached the city with the idea and they were very enthusiastic and supportive once we described the process, maintenance, and other areas of concern.”
They put up the nets in September as a pilot with the city, and they were up for about a month before a storm came and washed away one of the posts.
“But the feedback from the community was very positive. And even in that short amount of time, there was a significant amount of usage of the nets,” wrote Inglis. “We salvaged all of the hardware and nets before they were washed out to sea.”
The pilot was deemed a success by the city. A longer permit was put together to install the semi-permanent nets each spring to be available to the public until the fall, when they will be taken down due to weather. The group of volunteers manually dug 4-foot holes in the sand for each post and put up nets and boundaries for the public to use.
“Since they’ve been installed, there has been a ton of use of them, both by our club but also the general public,” said Inglis. “I’ve seen local groups of kids meeting up there and playing games more than once, which is exactly what we were hoping would happen.
“My hope is that these nets become a fixture in the community for the foreseeable future and provide an awesome opportunity for both kids and adults for many years to come,” he said. ▪
(2) comments
Wonderful! If this is working out so well why does the city want to put sand volleyball courts over the baseball fields?
Yeah!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.