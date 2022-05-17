Raul Castillo Martial Arts Academy of Half Moon Bay took a full team of 36 fighters (some as young as 5 years old and many first-time competitors) to the Jiu Jitsu World League Tournament at Stockton Arena on April 30.
Team members fought their way to three gold medals, five silver medals and five bronze medals.
Michael Seaton, who trains at the studio and is a former Half Moon Bay High School football star, entered his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament (Masters 1, 30-35, 195 lbs. and under). He dominated each match, winning his first match by submission, his second match 18-5 and winning his last match by submission. He claimed gold and was promoted to blue belt at the awards ceremony by Raul Castillo.
— from staff reports
