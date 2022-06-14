Tamara Yearwood was crowned Compulsory Coach of the Year for the Northern California Region for competitive gymnastics within the NorCal Women’s Gymnastics Association. Yearwood was also the head coach for the Half Moon Bay High School gymnastics team, and led the girls to win a Central Coast Section championship — a first for the Cougars.
Yearwood began at Gymtowne Gymnastics while competing for Half Moon Bay High School and joined the staff in 2007 as a recreational gymnastics instructor. In 2018 she became the head coach of the competitive program.
