In an unprecedented season for Half Moon Bay American Youth Soccer Organization, two teams qualified for the championship round of the Area Tournament.
On the heels of a historic success for the under-16 boys team, the first Area Tournament Championship in program history, the under-12 boys team from Pescadero placed third and the under-10 girls team placed second at the Area Tournament. The under-10 girls found themselves at the Section Tournament for the first time in program history.
In the under-10 girls division at the Area Tournament, the Pink Furious Dragons, coached by Claudia Juarez, Ricardo Amezcua and Tony Curulli, won their group to advance to the championship round. The girls tied twice in the championship round and the Dragons placed second in the tournament which earned them Half Moon Bay’s first-ever seat in the Section Tournament.
In the championship round of the Area Tournament, Lucy Birdsall scored twice and Violet Amezcua netted a late goal to tie the game. That earned the Dragons a 3-3 draw with a team from San Mateo. With two more goals from Birdsall, the Dragons nearly claimed an Area title in the next match, but a team from Hillsborough leveled the score at 2-2 with just two minutes remaining. The tie dropped the Dragons into a second-place finish.
The Sectional Tournament, held on Dec. 11 and 12, in Foster City, includes teams from parts of California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
At the Section Tournament, the Dragons won one match, 1-0, over Mt. Diablo, the team that ultimately finished second in the tournament. The Coastside girls were defeated twice in their next games to conclude the Dragons’ season.
The under-12 regional champions, the Black Mambas from Pescadero, claimed a 3-2 victory over a team from San Mateo in the Area Tournament, and a 1-1 draw with a team from Redwood City to win the group stage of the tournament and advance to the championship round. Nicolas Rodriguez scored three times, Kevin Garcia contributed one goal and Alonzo Garcia Cervantes protected the net as goalkeeper.
In the championship round, the Black Mambas fell, 4-0, to a Hillsborough team that would go on to win the Sectional Tournament title.
— from staff reports
