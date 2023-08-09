No one has spent more pre-dawn mornings on the Half Moon Bay High School pool deck than Bill Saxsenmeier. There’s also no one who embodies the swim community more than the longtime Coastsider. Now, after more than 20 years on the deck, Saxsenmeier has decided it’s time to start sleeping in a bit more.
Saxsenmeier is retiring from the pool, both from his roles with Mavericks Swim Association and Half Moon Bay High School, and his presence on deck will be missed by Mavericks board members and local lap swimmers alike. Saxsenmeier is a jack-of-all-trades, from coaching to keeping the pool up and running.
Saxsenmeier has generally arrived before 5 a.m. every day. He goes through the meticulous processes to prepare the pool for morning adult lap swim. His role in the aquatic community was far more than just being the man with the keys.
“He doesn’t just show up and unlock the gate and take off the pool covers,” said morning lap swimmer Nancy Stern. “People come to the pool to swim, but also to be in his presence … He has kind of been the center and the connector, and he’s built a swim community around the pool.”
Stern has known Saxsenmeier for more than 30 years, and remembers him for his conversation and commitment to the program.
“I think the Half Moon Bay pool is probably one of the best kept, best maintained pools in San Mateo County,” Stern said. “The chemicals and the temperature are always spot on and really consistent, which is not easy to do. That’s because of Bill and his diligence, and because he cares.”
According to Heather Prince, Mavericks Swim Association board member, Saxsenmeier never failed to go above and beyond for the pool and its patrons.
“During (COVID-19) he was doing a ton of extra stuff that nobody asked him to do, nobody expected him to do, but he did,” Prince said. “He was wiping down the sides of the pool where kids might sit and jump into the pool, he was sanitizing the side of the pool to make sure it was ready for the next group of kids coming in.”
In order to keep water from evaporating and save water during the drought, Stern said that Saxsenmeier would show up on weekends to make sure the covers were on when the pool was not being used. That helped with energy costs, as the pool’s heat would be trapped under the covers instead of disappearing into the cold Coastside air.
“He went the extra yard, so to speak, to save the district money and to do the right thing with regard to the environment,” Stern said.
Aside from work on deck, Saxsenmeier’s consistent operation of the pool helped keep it open.
“Morning lap swim would have completely failed without Bill for all these years,” Prince said.
Saxsenmeier wasn’t just in charge of the adult lap swim in the mornings, he also served as the coach for the Half Moon Bay High School swim team for a time as well.
“He really was like the heart of the pool, and he still is,” Prince said.
He also stole the hearts of many of his swimmers over the years. Lezlee Inman, regular lap swimmer, emphasized the coach-athlete connection between Saxsenmeier and her children.
“When you graduate high school you get a rose, and you’re supposed to give that rose to someone. My daughter gave hers to Bill,” Inman said. “He just had a way of making every kid know they were part of a team. He made sure anybody could come and join the swim team.”
While he won’t be working on deck, Saxsenmeier said his time at the pool hasn’t come to a complete close. In retirement, he is looking forward to being the one swimming in the pool, not freezing on the deck.
“We’re all going to miss Bill very much, but I don’t think he’s going to stay away from the pool,” Prince said. “I think he’s definitely going to drop in on visits occasionally, and that will be a pleasant surprise.
“He’s going to be missed a lot, but I’m excited for
his next chapter in life,” she said.
