Bill Saxsenmeier

Bill Saxsenmeier, seen here in this 2009 file photo, has helped guide a generation of Half Moon Bay young people as coach of the Mavericks Swim Team.

No one has spent more pre-dawn mornings on the Half Moon Bay High School pool deck than Bill Saxsenmeier. There’s also no one who embodies the swim community more than the longtime Coastsider. Now, after more than 20 years on the deck, Saxsenmeier has decided it’s time to start sleeping in a bit more.

Saxsenmeier is retiring from the pool, both from his roles with Mavericks Swim Association and Half Moon Bay High School, and his presence on deck will be missed by Mavericks board members and local lap swimmers alike. Saxsenmeier is a jack-of-all-trades, from coaching to keeping the pool up and running. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories