Half Moon Bay High School Cougar alumna Riley Donovan says that awards have never really been at the top of her list of priorities, but the catcher was pleasantly surprised to wrap up the season at Southern Oregon University by raking in some hardware.
In June, Donovan was named the Diamond Sports National Fastpitch Coaches Association Catcher of the Year in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, and was one of four unanimous first-team NFCA All-American selections.
“When I found out, it was kind of surreal,” said Donovan. “Just like, ‘Wow, I got it.’
“I wasn’t expecting it, and it felt really cool to know that all my hard work over the years has paid off,” she said. “And all the people who have been teaching me everything I know, all of that has come to show towards that. That’s why I was able to get those awards, all those people who taught me how to be the player I am today.”
The junior finished her second season at Southern Oregon with a .481 batting average, 20 home runs, 22 doubles and 89 RBIs.
“It’s been going good,” said Donovan. “I mean, it’s been a ride for sure. But I’ve learned a lot through the programs that I’ve been through, so it’s been a really amazing experience.”
Donovan also finished as Cascade Conference Player of the Year. On the national leaderboard, she finished first in hits, 88; RBIs, 89; and walks, 51. She finished second in home runs with 20, and slugging percentage, of .973. Donovan finished third in on-base percentage, .592; No. 4 in doubles, 22; and sixth in batting average, .481, and runs scored, 70.
Donovan’s success comes even after her second year at the College of San Mateo was cut short due to COVID-19.
“That was really tough, for so many reasons,” she said. “It affected me and everyone else outside of sports, but in sports, it was really, really difficult to just have our season taken away, especially since we felt we were having a really strong season.”
COVID-19 was still ever-present when Donovan started at Southern Oregon, and the catcher said that the team had to be careful, living in a bubble because team members risked missing games if even one player tested positive.
Back to some normalcy this season, Donovan said the team didn’t go as far as it would have liked, but she’s proud of what it accomplished.
With a 49-14 record and just one win shy of another NAIA World Series appearance, the Raiders missed their chance to compete for a third straight national title, but the team still finished with 40 more runs scored, 493, than any team in the country. ▪
