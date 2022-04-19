Thursday
Juniors
Simms Plumbing 16
San Mateo American Red 1
The Half Moon Bay team won over four innings on a drizzly day at Los Prados Park. Will Wimsett, Clark Colucci and Alex Ryan combined to hurl four strikeouts, giving up only two hits and one unearned run.
The Plumbers tallied 11 hits with two extra base hits and nine stolen bases. Riley Jackson (on loan from the Lions Club Juniors) hammered a three-run homer. Tristan Castro clubbed a triple.
The Plumbers improved their record to 3-0.
April 9
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 12
McDonald’s 6
Luke Jackson pitched two great innings, giving up but one run, and had a nice hit to lead the Bulldogs. Wyatt Reimche, Roman McLenahan, and Reese Rosenthal all pitched well for the Bulldogs.
Luke Gordon led the way at the plate with two hits including a bases-clearing triple. Henry Bloom and Jack Green also had nice hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.