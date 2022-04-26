Saturday
Juniors
Simm’s Plumbing 8
Alpine Inn 1
Maverick Johnson hurled five scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out six at Nealon Park. Alex Ryan came on in relief giving up one run on two hits.
The Plumbers tallied 12 hits with four doubles. Johnson also led Half Moon Bay’s offense going 3 for 4, narrowly missing a homer with a booming double, knocking in two runs. Andy Hide also drove in two runs. Bordy O'Brien (2 for 3), Derek Rose (1 for 2), Ryan 1 for 4), and Ian Ehrhardt each drove in one run. Will Wimsett went 2 for 4 with two doubles. Clark Colucci also doubled. The Plumbers improved their record to 5-0.
AAA
Beach House 13
Bear Flag Grizzlies 4
John Santana singled for an RBI and Mateo Erridge and Ruxin Dwyer both doubled in RBIs for the Grizzlies.
Casey Meyer went 2 for 2 with one single, one double, and an RBI. Tyler Sisneros had one single.
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 15
Ski Lane 10
Thomas Benson smashed an RBI, got on base in all of his at-bats, and played four great innings at catcher for the victorious Bulldogs.
Henry Bloom had the play of the day catching a hard-hit ball to the outfield with two outs and the bases loaded, saving a possible grand slam. Eddie Barbour, Roman McLenahan, Clayton Cozzolino, and Luke Gordon all had nice hits to lead the Bulldogs offensively. Reese Rosenthal picked up his eighth save of the season.
April 19
Juniors
Simm’s Plumbing 11
San Mateo National 1
The Plumbers smacked 14 hits (half of them doubles!) and stole five bases. Will Wimsett led the hit parade going 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs while playing sparkling defense at shortstop. Clark Colucci also hit two doubles for two RBIs.
The dynamic duo of Colucci and Wimsett also combined to hurl seven strikeouts, giving up only four hits and one run. Maverick Johnson (three hits) and Ian Ehrhardt (two doubles and two walks) each scored three runs.
