Saturday
AAA
Big Creek Lumber 12
Fincon 11
Big Creek Lumber kicked off the season with great teamwork all around even though they were down to eight players.
Benny Plancarte had two RBIs, one run and held down first base with his consistent outs. Beau Lavrusik had two RBIs and one run. Aiden Rodriguez managed two doubles and two runs. Hunter Gilbert went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored.
Teagan McGee made two clutch outs in the final inning to bring home the win.
Majors
Firehouse No. 9 8
Lions Club 5
Brayden Davis and Camden Crowell were 2-for-3 at the plate, and Brody Barton, Oliver Hophan and Crowell all hit doubles. Barton had two RBIs.
Rayan McClenahan and Hophan both scored on steals of home.
Friday
Majors
Firehouse No. 9 3
Pacific Coast Meat Co. 1
Firehouse 9 took the lead in the fourth inning when Oliver Hophan hit an in-the-park home run. In the sixth, Brody Barton doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring two.
In the thirrd inning, Jax Brown, Camden Crowell, Rayan McClenahan, Nas Tsatsaronis and Hophan worked together to pick off two players on a single hit. Brayden Davis, McClenahan and Crowell each pitched no-run innings.
March 11
Majors
Pacific Coast Meat Co. 12
Foster City Tigers 2
Three Pacific Coast Meat Co. pitchers, Isaiah Watermulder, Greyson Riesen and Aiden Keates, held their opponents hitless.
The team took a heavy lead with seven runs in the second inning starting with Tristan Chaney getting a walk and was brought in by Riesen after hitting a triple. Aiden, Wyatt Reimche, Charlie Esposto all got RBIs in the second inning.
The team continued to be aggressive at the plate with a another triple by Keates and additional RBIs earned by Anders Brown, Luke Gordon, Chancy and Watermulder.
PCMC stole six bases during the game as three players stole more than one.
(0) comments
