Saturday
Majors
HMB Lions Club 12
Pacific Coast Meat Co. 2
The HMB Lions Club got the offense started in the first inning when Joshua Formolo grounded out, scoring one run. In the third inning, Jaxson Angelini doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, Walden Teper singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs, and Henry Jobson grounded out, scoring one run.
Macklin Connell was on the mound for the Lions. The righthander lasted two innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out four.
The Lions hit one home run on the day and it was Angelini in the sixth inning.
Thursday
Majors
HMB Lions Club 11
PALL Silver
Scorekeepers were kept busy during a high-scoring contest. Lions Club tallied 12 hits. Jaxson Angelini, Brandon Jett, and Adam Willits all managed multiple hits for the Lions. Angelini went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lions in hits. The Lions didn't commit a single error in the field.
May 2
Majors
Firehouse No. 9 11
McDonald’s 5
Firehouse 9 took the lead for good with eight RBIs in the third inning. Oliver Hophan singled on a 0-2 count, scoring three runs; Nas Tsatsaronis singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run; Rayan McClenahan singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run; Jax Brown singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs; and Dakota Gordon drew a walk, scoring one run.
Tsatsaronis, McClenahan, Hophan, Nathan Alfonso and Brody Barton each collected two hits. Tsatsaronis and Camden Crowell both hit doubles.
Gordon made her pitching debut in the fifth inning, facing six batters and allowing only two runs.
April 29
Minors
Duarte’s Tavern 15
Brush Hog Tree Care 9
Jack Green started on the mound for Brush Hog, surrendering two runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out six. Will Pickard, Bobby Power and Aaron Barbour each contributed in relief for the team.
Jameson Meinhardt went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Brush Hog Tree Care in hits. Power and Green both stole home during the third inning and Pickard stole home in the sixth with the team stealing a total of 17 bases during the game. Brush Hog scored four runs in the fifth on singles by Finn Conlon, Meinhardt, Power and Trevor O’Donnell and a triple by Green.
April 27
Majors
Angels 16
Lions 8
The Lions Club watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover. The Lions notched five runs in the fifth inning with Macklin Connell, Dominic Seaton and Brandon Jett, all driving in runs in the inning.
Henry Jobson toed the rubber for the Lions. The pitcher went one inning, allowing four runs on five hits and walking zero. Seaton, Reese Rosenthal and Connell each contributed in relief for the Lions.
