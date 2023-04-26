Saturday
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care 21
Empros Capital 14
The game was tied at 12 in the bottom of the fourth when Finn Conlon doubled, scoring two runs.
Jameson Meinhardt led Brush Hog Tree by driving in five runs. Trevor O’Donnell had a great base hit in the bottom on the second. In the fifth inning, Brush Hog scored five runs with a triple by Jack Green and doubles from Finn Conlon and Bobby Power. Julian Guerrero and Harrison Foster were very selective at the plate, both earning three walks.
Jack Green got the start for Brush Hog Tree Care. The pitcher allowed zero hits and zero runs over one inning with two strikeouts. Power, Luke Rosenthal and Conlon came in as relievers.
Majors
Lions Club 7
Foster City Giants 4
The Lions Club ran off with the lead late in the game. The game was tied at 4 with the Lions batting in the bottom of the fifth when Jaxson Angelini homered on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs.
Macklin Connell led things off on the mound for the Lions. The pitcher surrendered four runs on three hits over two innings, striking out four. Dominic Seaton, Angelini, and Josh Formolo each managed two hits to lead the Lions. The Lions were sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Brandon Jett made the most plays with five.
Firehouse No. 9 12
Foster City Tigers 3
In the first inning, Nathan Alfonso led the team off with a single, then Camden Crowell, Brayden Davis, Brody Barton and Nas Tsatsaronis all hit doubles.
In the third inning Crowell hit a double followed by Davis hitting a triple that drove in two. Davis and Crowell were 3-for-3 at bat. Alfonso and Tsatsaronis had multiple hits. Davis finished the game with five RBIs.
April 18
Majors
Lions Club 14
McDonald's 8
Brandon Jett came to the ballpark meaning business, tallying four hits and leading his club to victory. He singled in the first and second, doubled in the fourth and singled in the sixth.
Josh Formolo doubled on a 3-0 count in the first, scoring one run. The Lions put up seven runs in the sixth inning. The offensive firepower was led by Formolo, Jett, Jaxson Angelini, Adam Willits, Macklin Connell, and Dominic Seaton, all driving in runs in the frame.
Connell pitched the Lions to victory allowing one hit and one run while striking out three. Henry Jobson and Seaton entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Angelini had the only home run of the day in the sixth inning.
Minors
Coast Cards 16
Brush Hog Tree Care 6
Coast Cards stayed on top throughout the game with solid pitching by pitchers Bryce Thompson, William Rayher, Nick Reimche and Nolan Holland. Pitchers only allowed four hits the entire game.
Great defensive plays made by Nolan Holland, Nick Reimche and Will Butterfoss. Ryder Adam was hot at the plate with a triple, double and single, earning three RBIs for the team. Jackson Revet also earned multiple hits during the game. RBIs were also recorded by Holland, Wyatt Mock, Butterfoss, Morrow Teper and Luke Lavrusik.
April 16
Minors
Coast Cards 19
Kulda Group 9
Coast Cards took an early lead with solid pitching by Jackson Revet who recorded five strikeouts while not allowing a single run. The bats for Coast Cards were hot. Bryce Thompson’s double allowed Ryder Adams to score. Hits were also earned by Nolan Holland and Peter Hophan.
Kulda Group started to make a comeback in the fourth inning, with solid pitching by Jameson Stoloski and hits by Clayton Cozzolino and Cypress Stefanick.
William Rayher stayed hot at the plate going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Coast Cards relied on strong pitching by William Butterfoss and Ryder Adam to close out the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.