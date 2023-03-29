March 18
Majors
McDonald’s Nuggets 6
Pacific Coast Meat Co. 5
The Nuggets built a four-run lead in the fourth inning then held off Pacific Coast Meat Co. Meat Grinders' charge.
McDonald’s got things started in the first inning with a hit from Max Plancarte and an RBI from Thomas Benson. McDonald’s bats were led by hits from Plancarte, Wyatt Gunning and Dylan Quigley-Borg.
Eli Blake led off on the mound for McDonald's, allowing just one run on two hits and zero walks. Gunning made an exciting diving catch in the first inning. Outstanding catches in the field were also made by Theodore Frederick, Blake, Quigley-Borg, and Plancarte.
Firehouse No. 9 8
Lions Club 5
Brayden Davis and Camden Crowell were 2-for-3 at the plate, and Brody Barton, Oliver Hophan and Crowell all hit doubles. Barton had two RBIs. Rayan McClenahan and Hophan both scored on steals of home.
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care 15
Duarte’s Tavern 5
Brush Hog Tree Care came away with another win as Jameson Meinhardt led the team with two hard hits and four RBI.
The team was very selective at the plate, drawing 18 walks by eight different players. Trevor O'Donnell had three RBIs with his three walks. Finn Conlon hit a hard ball up the middle for an RBI and team Brush Hog did a great job stealing lots of bases to keep runners moving.
On the mound, Will Pickard, Jack Green and Bobby Power combined for 11 strikeouts and only six walks.
Coast Cards 10
Kulda Group 8
Coast Cards got an early lead, scoring five runs in the first inning with hits by Nolan Holland and Nick Reimche bringing in teammates Ryder Adam, Will Butterfoss, Jackson Revet and Bryce Thompson. William Rayher had a key walk bringing in the fifth run of the inning.
Liam Keates started on the mound for Coast Cards and didn’t allow a single hit, striking out two batters and only surrendered two runs due to walks.
During the third inning, Coast Cards put up three more runs.
Kulda wasn't backing down and scored four runs tying the game 8 - 8 with a key double by Jamieson Stoloski.
AAA
Sprotti Realty 15
Beach House 8
Four hits from Bryson Onu paved the way to victory. Bryson doubled in the first, singled in the second, tripled in the third and doubled in the fifth.
Sprotti Realty took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second, Logan Lubach singled, scoring one run, and Mateo Seaton singled, adding two RBIs.
Beach House scored three runs in the fifth inning. Beach House batters contributing to the big inning included Declan Derhammer, John Santana and Will Santana, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Sprotti Realty scattered 25 hits in the game. Bryson Onu, Clay Decker, Maverick Wilhelm, Luca S, Logan Lubach, Nick Vandomoer, Clayton Gedrose and Henry Kern each managed multiple hits. The defense made the difference with Clay Decker responsible for 10 putouts.
Beach House saw the ball well today, racking up 24 hits in the game. Will Santana, Mateo Erridge, William Murtha, Ruxin Dwyre, Declan Derhammer, Conner Fluharty, Addy Hull, John Santana, and Henry Ulatowski each collected multiple hits for Beach House.
March 16
Majors
McDonald's Nuggets 18
Lions Club 8
McDonald's scored on singles by Thomas Benson, Blake Zerbe and Wyatt Gunning in the first inning. The bats remained hot throughout the game.
Zerbe, Gunning, Max Plancarte, Oliver Kern,and Eli Blake all had multiple hits for McDonald’s.
