Saturday
Minors
Reds 8
Crushers 5
Henry Jobson pitched two great innings holding the Crushers to one run. Camden Crowell pitched two innings with four strikeouts and also had a hit and a run. Declan James closed the game out, pitching two innings with six strikeouts.
Josh Formolo was 1-1 with a triple, two walks and three runs scored. Alex Underwood was also on base three times and hit a triple. Reese Rosenthol and Jaxon Angelini both had a nice hit.
Thursday
Juniors
Half Moon Bay 5
Hillsborough Gray 2
Half Moon Bay pitchers Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich, Will Wimsett and Maverick Johnson combined struck out eight and gave up six hits. The Coastsiders had eight hits and stole seven bases.
April 28
Majors
Crushers 10
PNLL 5
Kaiwi Sharp pitched two shutout innings, striking out six and was 3 for 3 with three singles and three RBIs. Aiden Keates struck out five batters, was 1 for 1 at the plate with two RBIs.
Brayden Davis closed the game with two strikeouts, and had a hit with two RBIs. Nas Tsatsaronis, Brody Barton and Cy Daniels each had an RBI.
April 27
Minors
Reds 9
Waves 9
Alex Underwood pitched three strong innings and was 3-3 with two runs scored. Camden Crowell had two nice hits and scored two runs. Wyatt Ament was 2-2 with a double, triple, and a walk. Declan James smashed a triple. Harrison Holand and Dylan Quigley-Borg both drew a nice walk and scored a run.
April 24
Minors
Padres 10
Reds 7
Declan James had two hits, two RBIs and pitched two strong innings with four strikeouts in the losing effort.
The Reds were led on offense by Camden Crowell, who crushed two doubles, had an RBI and two runs scored.
Reese Rosenthal had a nice hit and an RBI.
Juniors
San Carlos 1 12
Half Moon Bay 4
Pitchers Connor Heath, Andreas Hipkins, Brady Miller, Maverick Johnson and Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich gave up a combined four hits and four earned runs in a road loss. Offensively, Half Moon Bay had singles by Hipkins, Johnson and Ronin McCauley; runs were scored by Hipkins, McCauley, Ian Ehrhardt and Will Wimsett. Wimsett also batted in one run, as did Trevor Barton and Jonah Weber.
Majors
Killer Bees 6
Pacifica Athletics 0
Soren Brown and Riley Jackson combined to throw a no-hitter for the Killer Bees. Both pitchers pitched three innings and did not allow a hit nor walk a batter in the game. Two Athletics hitters reached base on errors.
Ryder Jones, Matthew Hamor, Javier Haro and Jackson all had multiple hits for the Bees who scored four in the first inning and never looked back. The Killer Bees are now 4-0 on the season and have only given up two runs all year.
PNLL Tigers 5
Team Costa 4
Team Costa lost despite outhitting the Tigers 9 to 4.
Bright spots for Team Costa included a triple from Paxton Holden, and doubles from Derek Rose and Clark Collucci. Kaden Costa, Tristian Castro, Collucci, and Jacob Couto all
had RBIs.
