Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care 15
Coast Cards 13
Jackson Revet, William Rayher, Wyatt Mock and Luke Lavrusik got things started for Coast Cards in a tough battle among good teams.
A great defensive catch was made by Nick Reimche at first base saving the Coast Cards from runs scoring and allowing his team to have the lead late in the game.
Bryce Thompson, Liam Keates and Reimche and Liam Keates had key hits earning multiple RBIs.
Brush Hog Tree Care had big hits by guest player Gavin Murtha and Reese Rosenthal. William Pickard helped the team stay competitive with solid pitching on the mound.
Julian Guerrero, Finn Conlon, Trevor O’Donnell and Jameson Meinhardt aided Brush Hog in being selective at the plate with three walks each.
Majors
Pacific Coast Meat Co. 9
HMB Lions Club 6
HMB Lions Club lost the lead late after notching three runs in the fourth inning. That rally was led by a single from Adam Willits and a double by Macklin Connell.
The Lions hit one home run on the day. Jaxson Angelini had a long ball in the second inning.
Jaxson Angelini, Adam Willits, Macklin Connell, Josh Formolo, Walden Teper, Dominic Seaton and Brandon Jett each collected a hit for the Lions.
Majors
Pacific Coast Meat Co. 9
HMB Lions Club 6
The game started off strong with solid pitching by Isaiah Watermulder pitching two innings for PCMC, only allowing one run with four strikeouts. Mackey Connell kept the game close for the HMB Lions Club only allowing three runs and managed two strikeouts during his two innings pitched.
PCMC had solid hitting by Anders Brown, Watermulder, Tristan Chaney and multiple hits earned by Aiden Keates and Luke Gordon.
Wyatt Reimche and Kayden Castaneda stepped onto the mound keeping the game close heading into the fifth inning. HMB Lions Club came back to tie it when Josh Fomrolo singled and scored.
PCMC answered back. Watermulder singled and RBIs were earned by Keates and Reimche.
Majors
Firehouse No. 9 11
HMB Lions Club 10
HMB Lions Club made a valiant effort to come back after giving up eight runs in the third inning but came up just short. The comeback included a stolen base by Macklin Connell, a triple by Jaxson Angelini and a single by Walden Teper in the third, a double by Josh Formolo in the fourth, and a double by Macklin Connell in the fifth.
HMB Lions Club collected 10 hits. Formolo, Connell and Angelini each had multiple hits.
Minors
Coast Cards 11
Empros Capital 5
Empros Capital took an early lead with singles by Aksel Brown and Roman McClenahan and a triple by Devin Melo. However, Coast Cards evened things up at 5 - 5 by the bottom of the second inning with a line drive by Bryce Thompson allowing Will Butterfoss to score. Coast Cards pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. Wyatt Mock drew a walk, scoring one run and doubles by Butterfoss and Ryder Adams. Will Rayher got the win for Coast Cards, as he had one inning allowing zero runs or hits and striking out two. Liam Keates, Nick Reimche and Jackson Revet all put in work in relief.
Kulda Group 7
Brush Hog Tree Care 6
Will Pickard started on the mound for Brush Hog Tree Care and threw two shutout innings. He was followed by Aaron Barbour who pitched in his first Minors game. Bobby Power and Luke Rosenthal also pitched, and the team combined for 11 strikeouts.
Eddie Barbour hit a hard ball in the second inning for an RBI single. The team scored four runs in the third inning led by a base hit for an RBI by Jameson Meinhardt and a two-RBI single by Bobby Power.
T-ball
Coastside Dentistry 8
HMB Joe’s 8
Lila Rayher had strong plate appearances, getting hits off Coach Alex Resh in every inning for Coastside Dentistry. Kevin McDevitt was a speedster on the bases and also made some great throws to first. Hannah Green continued to hit balls to the grass and make good defensive plays. Eleanor Tabaka led off every inning with confidence, making great contact and getting on base every at bat.
Majors
Pacific Coast Meat Co. 8
Pacifica Royals 5
Luke Gordon pitched two solid innings for Pacific Coast Meat Company with three strikeouts. PCMC was able to get ahead in the game with RBIs by Anders Brown and Wyatt Reimche allowing Aiden Keates and Gordon to score.
The game was close with great defensive plays by Greyson Riesen at second base, Aiden Keates at shortstop, and Isaiah Watermulder in center field.
Majors
HMB Lions Club 13
McDonald’s 3
Four runs batted in from Brandon Jett helped lead HMB Lions Club to victory. Jett drove in runs on a single in the first and a single in the second.
Josh Formolo led things off on the hill for Lions. Josh lasted two innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two. The Lions racked up 10 hits. Dominic Seaton, Macklin Connell and Formolo and Jett each had multiple hits.
AAA
Coast Cards 14
Goldworks 14
Coast Cards got an early lead, scoring six runs in the first two innings with hits and RBIs by Bryce Thompson and Nolan Holland. The lead was held with solid pitching by Jackson Revet who didn’t allow a single run. Nick Reimche, Luke Lavursik and Morrow Teper also got RBIs in the first two innings.
Goldworks started to come back in the third inning with a solid hit by Bo Fitz.
Will Butterfoss came in to pitch for Coast Cards and he allowed his team to pull ahead as Liam Keates hit a fly ball to the left fielder allowing a run to score.
Thompson started the comeback with a hard line drive hit to shortstop. Liam Keates stepped in and with a fly ball to right field allowed the run to score. William Rayher’s sacrifice grounder to the second baseman allowed Liam to score the tying run.
AAA
Engmann Properties 20
Beach House 9
Chris Moberg went 5 for 5 with 10 RBIs including a bases-clearing grand slam in the second inning. He also got the last two outs of the game at pitcher. Jameson Barber also went 5 for 5 with a triple and two doubles.
Majors
HMB Lions Club 13
McDonald's 3
Brandon Jett drove in four runs on a single in the first and a single in the second for the winning team.
Josh Formolo led things off on the hill for Lions. He lasted two innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two and walking no one. The Lions racked up 10 hits. Dominic Seaton, Macklin Connell, Jett and Formolo each had multiple hits for HMB Lions Club.
