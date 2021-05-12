May 4

Minors

A’s 5

Reds 3

Camden Crowell pitched two scoreless innings and had a hit and an RBI for the Reds. Jaxon Angelini struck out the side in his one inning on the mound.

Henry Jobson and Luke Gordon each had a hit. Dylan Quigley-Borg made the play of the game, catching a line drive at third base.

May 1

Juniors

Half Moon Bay 10

Alpine 1 4

Half Moon Bay pitchers Maverick Johnson and Connor Heath gave up only four hits and struck out 10.

The Juniors had six hits and stole 12 bases. Heath and Jonah Weber both drove in two runs; Johnson and Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich each batted in one run and scored. Tyler Schwartz scored after driving in a run with a double; Andreas Hipkins hit two singles and scored one run. Weber, Brady Miller and Ronin McCauley each singled.

