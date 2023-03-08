Saturday
Majors
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 8:20 pm
Firehouse No. 9 9
McDonald’s 5
Half Moon Bay Firehouse 9 started strong with Rayan McClenahan pitching the opening two innings without allowing a run.
Firehouse 9 got on the board in the first inning with Oliver Hophan and Brody Barton both scoring by stealing home. Jax Brown hit a double, and Barton led the team with two RBIs. Camden Crowell, Oliver Hophan and Brown each had one RBI.
Crowell closed the game out by pitching three consecutive strikeouts in the sixth.
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care 6
Empros 4
Will Pickard pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings and hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop for Brush Hog. Jack Green had a two-RBI single and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Harrison Foster made a great pop-fly catch at third base in the top of the fifth inning. Bobby Power had a great eye at the plate and walked three times. Jameson Meinhardt made two unassisted outs at first base.
Six different pitchers hit the mound for Brush Hog, including Will Pickard, Eddie Barbour, Jack Green, Bobby Power, Finn Conlon and Luke Rosenthal.
AA
Coastside Dentistry 8
HMB Taffy 8
Kevin McDevitt hit a bases-clearing home run for Coastside Dentistry. Turner Resh made a great defensive stop at shortstop and had solid hits every at bat.
Hannah Green made an
unassisted out at third base
and had the best bow in her hair. Logan Murtha made a great play at first base for an
out.
