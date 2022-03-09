Saturday
Majors
Firehouse No. 9 13
GraphicWorks 3
Isaiah Watermulder went 3-for-3 at bat to lead Firehouse 9 in hits. Shawn Black, Walden Teper, Camden Crowell and Watermulder hit doubles. Oliver Hophan, Aidan Keates, Watermulder, Crowell, Black and Teper had RBIs. Keates led the team in stolen bases with nine total.
Watermulder pitched two innings, allowing no hits or runs while striking out five and walking one.
