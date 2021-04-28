Saturday
Majors
PNLL Tigers 5
Team Costa 4
Team Costa outhit the Tigers, 9 to 4, but couldn’t pull out the win. Paxton Holden hit a triple, and Derek Rose and Clark Colucci each had doubles in a game effort.
Killer Bees 6
Pacifica Athletics 0
Soren Brown and Riley Jackson combined to throw a no-hitter for the Killer Bees. Both pitchers pitched three innings and neither allowed a hit or walk in the game.
Ryder Jones, Matthew Hamor, Javier Haro and Riley Jackson all had multiple hits for the Bees, who scored four in the first inning and never looked back.
Minors
Padres 10
Reds 7
Declan James had two hits and two RBIs. He also struck out four while pitching for the Reds. Camden Crowell hit two doubles and scored a pair of runs. Reese Rosenthal had a hit and an RBI as well for the Reds.
Juniors
San Carlos 12
Half Moon Bay 4
Pitchers Connor Heath, Andreas Hipkins, Brady Miller, Maverick Johnson and Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich gave up a combined four hits and four earned runs in the road loss. Hipkins, Johnson and Ronin McCauley all hit singles for Half Moon Bay.
April 21
Majors
Costa 8
Pacifica Orioles 2
Paxton Holden would not be denied at the plate, picking up four hits and leading Team Costa to victory. Paxton singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth.
Team Costa tallied four runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Paxton, Tristan Castro and Clark Collucci.
Derek Rose surrendered one run and one hit over 2 1/3 innings for the victors.
April 20
Minors
PNLL Giants 10
Reds 4
Wyatt Ament pitched a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. He also had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Josh Formolo had a nice hit, was on base twice and scored two runs. Camden Crowell had a hit, RBI and scored a run. Jaxon Angelini had a hit and an RBI to tie the game up in the bottom of the fifth. Luke Gordon had a nice hit and RBI.
April 14
Minors
Crushers 7
Waves 1
Kaiwi Sharp started the game out pitching two solid innings and did not give up any runs. He also brought that level of excitement to his offensive game with 3 RBIs. The strong pitching was followed by solid base running by Nas Tsatsaronis and a strong hit giving Brody Barton a double.
Dominic Seaton had two RBIs for the Crushers and Thomas Benson and Aiden Keates each knocked in runs.
Eli Blake caught a line drive at short to end the game.
