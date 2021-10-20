Majors
HMB Lions 8
San Mateo Green 7
The Lions pulled off a close win to go 3-1 for this season.
Oliver Hophan hit an out-of-the-park homer in the top of the sixth to get the winning run. Joshua Formolo, Omar Marquez-Gonzalez and Kai Kung connected for a double to seal the win.
Brody Baron had a clutch catch on a hard line drive in the second. Evan Adams had two RBIs, and Hophan, Sean Black, Charles Esposto and Camden Crowell each had one RBI.
