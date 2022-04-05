Saturday
Majors
Pacifica Nationals 2
Graphic Works Bulldogs 0
The Bulldogs were strong on the mound, with Paxton holden striking out six and Eli Blake striking out two. Anders Brown got an additional strikeout.
Wyatt Gunning, Brayden Davis, Evan Adam, Blake and Holden each collected one hit. The Graphic Works team was sure-handed and did not commit any errors.
Minors
Fincon Ghost Peppers 13
Ski Lane Tree Farm 6
Collin McCaughey, Greyson Riesen, Dylan Quigley-Bord and Devin Melo pitched well for the winners, recording a total of 12 strikeouts. Logan Mendes got a single, while Henry Freeland hit two singles and was responsible for an RBI for the Ghost Peppers. McCaughey had an RBI triple and Riesen had an RBI double.
AAA
Fog Town Toys Mavericks 8
Rebyl Food 4
Altogether, the Mavericks collected 20 hits. Ryder Adam, Finn Conlon, Harrison Foster, Clay Decker, JJ Camarena and Mateo Seaton each managed multiple hits for the Mavericks. Camarena, Foster, Decker, Conlon, and Adam all had three hits taking the Mavericks all the way home.
The Mavericks were also sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Eivin Asinof had the most chances in the field with five plays. Though Ruby Morales never got on base, she gave it her all in four strong at-bats. Rebyl Food totaled 13 hits in the game. Max, Lucas, and Gavin each racked up multiple hits for Rebyl Food.
Duarte's White Lions 8
Bear Flag Grizzlies 3
Tyler Sisneros went 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple and scoring two of the Grizzlies three runs. Casey Meyer hit two singles, earning one RBI. He also made two outs at first base and closed out the fourth inning with a pop fly catch at first base. Declan Derhammer hit one single for an RBI. Mateo Erridge hit two singles. Ruxin Dwyer hit one single making it home to score one of the Grizzlies three runs. Will Santana, Theo Buser, and Conner Fluharty each hit two singles.
March 28
AAA
Beach House Blue Snakes 11
Duarte's Tavern 10
The game started off solid with a slide into home by Benny Plancarte for the Blue Snakes who were aggressive at the plate with hits by Aaron Barbour, Nolan Holland, Grady Haenlein and Liam Keates. The Blue Snakes pulled ahead at the top of the sixth inning with a clutch double by Baeu Lavrusik bringing in Jameson Sebree and Michael Ciucci giving the team a four-run lead.
Duarte's managed to come back with a few runs in the bottom of the sixth but came up short by one run.
March 26
AAA
Fog Town Toys Mavericks 11
Duarte's Tavern White Lions 3
Askel Brown was clutch at the plate with runners on base, driving in five on three hits to lead the Mavericks.
The Mavericks earned the victory despite allowing White Lions to score three runs in the sixth inning. Brown, Finn Conlon, Ryder Adam, Eivin Asinof and Ben Miller all collected multiple hits for the Mavericks.
Minors
Fincon 16
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 15
The Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker in the last inning to a tough Fincon team. Wyatt Reimche pitched two great innings and Luke Jackson pitched a solid inning in relief.
Jack Green and Roman McClenahan both crushed triples. Greyson Rossman and Luke Gordon both had solid line-drive hits.
March 23
Minors
McDonald's 9
Fincon Ghost Peppers 8
In a back-and-forth game, McDonald's came out on top.
For the Ghost Peppers, Dylan Quigley-Borg pitched very well during the first two innings striking out a total of four batters and throwing a runner out at first base. Greyson Riesen, pitched the third and fourth innings, striking out a total of six batters. Sean Simmons hit a two-run RBI double, Devin Melo hit an RBI single stealing second and third base.
March 22
Majors
Firehouse No. 9 14
Graphic Works Bulldogs 13
Graphic Works did a great job holding Firehouse 9 throughout the game until the last inning. Graphic Works defense played well with Paxton Holden and Aaron Ortega on the pitching mound. They had a total of 10 strikeouts. All the players on Graphic Works got on base for this game.
