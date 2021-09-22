Saturday
Majors
HMB Lions Club 9
San Mateo Light Blue 1
Half Moon Bay had a strong opening game.
In the first inning, Camden Crowell and Aaron Ortega connected for a double play, and, offensively, Oliver Hophan got the team going with a double. In the following innings, Toby Gray, Isaiah Watermulder and Tahlon Davis all hit doubles, and Kai Kung knocked a triple in the third.
The Lions had no fielding errors and ran wild on the base paths with 12 stolen bases.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.