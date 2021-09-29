Saturday
Majors
HMB Lions 4
San Mateo Black 3
The Lions held on to their early lead to pull off a win.
Tahlon Davis knocked a triple in the fifth inning. Evan Adams, Davis and Camden Crowell each had one RBI. Kai Kung, Aaron Ortega and Alex Underwood all pitched no-run innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.